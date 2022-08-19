Friend pays tribute to 'kind-hearted' 20-year-old who died in bike crash
- Credit: Ramune Kociute
A friend of a 'kind-hearted' man who died in a motorbike crash in Wisbech has paid tribute to the 20-year-old.
Zacharijus Augustinas, known as Zach, died in a crash on Waterlees Road, in Walsoken on Tuesday, August 16 when his bike hit a telegraph pole.
His friend, who was also on the off-road motorbike, remains at Addenbrooke's Hospital in a serious condition.
His mother, who lives with his father and three other children in Osborne Road, Wisbech, has launched a Gofundme appeal to bring Zach's body to Lithuania, his country of birth, for a burial.
Laura Majauskaite, 23, knew Zach since he was little and was one of the first friends she made when she moved to the area.
"Zach was such a kind-hearted person and was friends with a lot of people so it's a shock to everyone," said Ms Majauskaite.
"He was a really active person so full of life. I don't think there is anyone who could say a bad word about him.
"I saw him a couple of hours before it happened walking through town with a big smile on his face and was one of the last people to see him. It's very hard."
Friends, family and members of the local community have been laying flowers, cards and candles at the site of the crash.
Ms Majauskaite added: "Lots of people have been coming every day to lay flowers and light candles.
"We just love and miss him so much."
His mother Ramune Kociute has launched an appeal to transport her "funny and charming" boy's body to Lithuania, and hopes to raise £15,000 to cover the costs.
Ms Majauskaite said: "I talk to his mum every day. He was the eldest of her three children.
"Before he died he said to his mum he was just popping out for a haircut and she keeps wanting him to come home but he doesn't.
"We don't know what else to do and it's really hard to process but we just want to help his mum."
People can donate to the appeal at gofundme.com/f/bring-the-body-home