News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Man in 20s killed and another seriously injured in motorbike crash

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:01 PM August 17, 2022
Updated: 4:04 PM August 17, 2022
A man in his 20s has died and another has been left with serious injuries following a crash in Walsoken.

A man in his 20s has died and another has been left with serious injuries following a crash in Walsoken. - Credit: Google

A man in his 20s has died and another has been left with serious injuries following a crash in a Norfolk village. 

Police were called to a single-vehicle collision on Waterlees Road, in Walsoken, at about 2.50pm on Tuesday, August 16.

An off-road motorbike ridden by two men had crashed into a telegraph pole at the location, between First March Road and Second March Road.

One man aged in his 20s suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. 

A second man aged in his 20s was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries. 

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone who may have seen the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting CAD 274 of Tuesday, August 16. 



West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Burnham Market is rated one of the country's top villages to live in

Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A virtually naked man fell asleep on top of a car in Cromer

Man's surprise at finding virtually naked man asleep on car in Cromer

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_04_heathfire_salthouse_aug22

Norfolk Live News

Fire crews to remain at scene of nature reserve blaze overnight

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunde

Norfolk Weather

This is when thunderstorms will hit Norfolk this week

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon