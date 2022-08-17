Man in 20s killed and another seriously injured in motorbike crash

A man in his 20s has died and another has been left with serious injuries following a crash in Walsoken. - Credit: Google

A man in his 20s has died and another has been left with serious injuries following a crash in a Norfolk village.

Police were called to a single-vehicle collision on Waterlees Road, in Walsoken, at about 2.50pm on Tuesday, August 16.

An off-road motorbike ridden by two men had crashed into a telegraph pole at the location, between First March Road and Second March Road.

One man aged in his 20s suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A second man aged in his 20s was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone who may have seen the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting CAD 274 of Tuesday, August 16.







