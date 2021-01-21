News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Tree falls on rail line as winds up to 69mph hit Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 8:02 AM January 21, 2021    Updated: 8:09 AM January 21, 2021
Greater Anglia has temporarily stopped on-board catering services Picture: Greater Anglia

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled after a tree fell on the line between Norwich and Diss. - Credit: Greater Anglia

A tree has fallen onto a railway line in south Norfolk, cancelling a morning service.

The 7.05am Norwich to London Liverpool Street train started from Diss after the tree fell between Norwich and Diss.

It affected services after damaging overhead electric wires.

Some15 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, remain in place after the arrival of Storm Christoph.

They are at:

-Hundred Foot Washes in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire;

You may also want to watch:

-Little Ouse River and River Thet in Suffolk and Norfolk;

-North west Norfolk rivers;

Most Read

  1. 1 Part of seventh skeleton discovered in city street
  2. 2 A47 closed in both directions after crash
  3. 3 Nurse's 'heartbreak' over hospital care as her father dies on Covid ward
  1. 4 Woman in her 20s among 31 Covid patients to die in five days at hospital
  2. 5 'I've lost my pension': Car collection destroyed by 'professional' vandal
  3. 6 Aviva to close two large office sites in Norwich
  4. 7 Fifteen flood alerts in place amid 'stay indoors' warning
  5. 8 Councillor 'incandescent' over second-home owners breaking Covid rules
  6. 9 Road through village closed by floodwater
  7. 10 Deputy lieutenant of Norfolk sells beloved thatched Broads home

-River Nar in Norfolk;

-River Wissey in Norfolk;

-The River Bure in Spixworth Beck and surrounding becks;

-The River Burn from Southgate and Waterden to Burnham Thorpe;

-The River Stiffkey from Flumodeston to Warham;

-The River Tud and Wensum fro Fakenham to Costessey, including Wendling Beck;

-The River Waveney from Diss and the River Dove to Ellingham, including Bungay;

-The River Yare at Norwich from Cringleford to Trowse Newton;

-Tidal rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne;

-Tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water;

-The upper River Yare, Tiffey, Tas and Wacton;

-Welney Causeway in Norfolk.

A vehicle makes its way thorugh the flooded main road at Sherborne. Picture: Ian Burt

A driver pauses to check the depth of the water before driving thorugh the flooded main road at Shernborne - Credit: Ian Burt

Dan Holley, forecaster from Norwich-based Weatherquest, tweeted this morning that the east experienced strong winds overnight from Storm Christoph, including the strongest January gust in the region of 69mph since January 18, 2018.

He said the 69mph gust was ay Marham.

Other wind speeds got up to 59mph in Weybourne and 53mph at  Norwich Airport and 52mph in Tibenham.



Norfolk Weather

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Builder took pink pill and ran naked around hotel

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Norwich sees biggest rise in Covid infection rates in the country

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Updated

Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Hotel 'nobody wants to buy' for sale as housing for £365,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus