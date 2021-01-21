Tree falls on rail line as winds up to 69mph hit Norfolk

Published: 8:02 AM January 21, 2021 Updated: 8:09 AM January 21, 2021

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled after a tree fell on the line between Norwich and Diss. - Credit: Greater Anglia

A tree has fallen onto a railway line in south Norfolk, cancelling a morning service.

The 7.05am Norwich to London Liverpool Street train started from Diss after the tree fell between Norwich and Diss.

It affected services after damaging overhead electric wires.

Some15 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, remain in place after the arrival of Storm Christoph.

They are at:

-Hundred Foot Washes in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire;

-Little Ouse River and River Thet in Suffolk and Norfolk;

-North west Norfolk rivers;

-River Nar in Norfolk;

-River Wissey in Norfolk;

-The River Bure in Spixworth Beck and surrounding becks;

-The River Burn from Southgate and Waterden to Burnham Thorpe;

-The River Stiffkey from Flumodeston to Warham;

-The River Tud and Wensum fro Fakenham to Costessey, including Wendling Beck;

-The River Waveney from Diss and the River Dove to Ellingham, including Bungay;

-The River Yare at Norwich from Cringleford to Trowse Newton;

-Tidal rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne;

-Tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water;

-The upper River Yare, Tiffey, Tas and Wacton;

-Welney Causeway in Norfolk.

A driver pauses to check the depth of the water before driving thorugh the flooded main road at Shernborne - Credit: Ian Burt

Dan Holley, forecaster from Norwich-based Weatherquest, tweeted this morning that the east experienced strong winds overnight from Storm Christoph, including the strongest January gust in the region of 69mph since January 18, 2018.

He said the 69mph gust was ay Marham.

Other wind speeds got up to 59mph in Weybourne and 53mph at Norwich Airport and 52mph in Tibenham.







