Woman in late teens dies after car crashed into tree

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:51 PM September 19, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

A woman has died following a crash on the B1110 in North Elmham - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A woman in her late teens has died after a car she was a passenger in crashed into a tree.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at about 12.30am on Saturday after the silver Ford Fiesta crashed on the B1110 in North Elmham, between the B1145 junction and Hall Road.

She was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, but died in the early hours of Monday, September 19.

Police closed the road for several hours to allow an investigation to be carried out.

Two men, one aged 19 and one aged 20, both from the Dereham area, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Both were questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre before being released on bail.

It is the second death to happen on Norfolk's roads in two days after a man in his 20s died when a van crashed into a field in Framlingham Pigot.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who were driving along the B1110 (Guist to Dereham) between 11.45pm and 12.32am.

Anyone with any information can contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101 quoting CAD 9 of September 17, 2022 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk



