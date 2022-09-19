Man in 20s dies after van crashes into field

A man died after the van he was driving left the road and rolled into a field.

Emergency services were called to the accident in Framingham Pigot at shortly before 10pm on Sunday.

Police said it followed reports that a van had left the road on the A146 near the junction with Fox Lane close to the Old Feather's pub.

The sole occupant of a white VW Transporter van, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision are appealing for witnesses.

They would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the crash or the manner of driving of the vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101 quoting CAD 393 of 18 September 2022.

