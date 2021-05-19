Morning traffic: Water work closes road near NDR and A47 rush hour traffic building

Published: 7:44 AM May 19, 2021 Updated: 7:51 AM May 19, 2021

Traffic in Norwich has increased as restrictions on travel have lifted and many shops have reopened. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Rush hour traffic is once again building on the A47 with lane closures in force.

£5m roadworks are being carried out on the Norwich Southern Bypass and are expected to continue until August.

Elsewhere, Anglian Water has reportedly closed a section of the B1150 between Horstead and the Northern Distributor Road.

Sanders Coachers said its X55 and 51 services would turn right at the Recruiting Sergeant pub in Horstead to avoid the closure.

The X55 will come back along White Woman Lane and the 51 will go to George Hill in Old Catton.

The main roads into Norwich are starting to get busy again, as people head into the city early on.

And the usual tailbacks on the A47 heading into Great Yarmouth are starting to appear.

But by and large, it's a fairly clear morning across Norfolk as of 7.45am.

Just over the border into Suffolk, the A143 between Ixworth and Stanton remains closed after a serious crash involving a lorry and a motorcycle.

• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.