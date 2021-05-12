£5m roadworks on A47 cause delays - and months more to come

Published: 7:13 AM May 12, 2021 Updated: 7:35 AM May 12, 2021

Roadworks on the A47 are causing delays.

Drivers are continuing to endure lengthy queues, due to £5m of work on the A47 on the edge of Norwich.

Roadworks began on the Norwich Southern Bypass between Postwick and the A140 Ipswich Road junction on Tuesday, May 4.

Highways England is carrying out what it describes as "essential resurfacing" on both the westbound and eastbound carriageways of the A47.

That has led to lane closures, which has been causing lengthy tailbacks, particularly in the morning and evening rush hours.

And, with that and further work due to continue until August, drivers can expect further disruption for weeks to come.

The further work will include repairs to safety barriers, replacing road markings and cat’s eyes, new road signs and updating technology.

The current work, which includes lane closures and a 40mph speed limit between Postwick and Thickthorn, will continue until Sunday, May 23.

For four nights from Monday, May 24 to Thursday, May 27, there will be overnight closures between Postwick and Trowse Newton from 8pm until 6am.

There will be further overnight road closures of the eastbound A47 between Thickthorn and Trowse from Tuesday, June 1 to Monday, June 7.

At the same time, a two-way contraflow system will be in place day and night (including weekends) between Trowse Newton and Thickthorn Interchange from Monday, June 7 to Tuesday, June 22.

For six nights, from Tuesday, June 22 until Sunday, June 27, there will be an overnight closure from 8pm to 6am between Thickthorn and Postwick.

From Monday June, 28 to Friday, July 2 there will be more overnight closures between Thickthorn and Postwick, eastbound only.

From Friday, July 2 to Saturday, July 10, a two-way contraflow system will be in place day and night between Postwick and Ipswich Road

Four more overnight closures of the eastbound carriageway between Thickthorn and Postwick will take place from Monday, July 12 to Thursday, July 15.

From Friday, July 16 until Monday, August 16, there will be overnight closures of the westbound carriageway between Postwick and Trowse Newton.

Highways England said: "Our work will increase the life expectancy of the road surface and make journeys safer for motorists.

"By doing other road maintenance at the same time, we will reduce the number of times we need to have roadworks.

This will reduce the amount of disruption to local businesses and communities."

