Acle Straight reopens 12 hours after serious two-car crash

Published: 7:38 AM December 21, 2020

The A47 Acle Straight has reopened after a serious crash between two cars.

At around 5.30pm on Sunday evening, emergency services were called to a crash on the main road, which happened on the stretch between the Halvergate turn-off and the Runham roundabout.

Emergency services including paramedics and police were called, as well as fire crews from Carrow and Earlham.

The road was closed between the Acle roundabout and Great Yarmouth for about 12 hours as investigations into the crash continued.

But a spokesman in the Norfolk Police control room confirmed today (Monday, December 21) that the road had now reopened.

Highways England this morning tweeted at 5.13am to say the road had now reopened.

No details have yet been released about the condition of any of those involved in the crash.