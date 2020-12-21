News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Acle Straight reopens 12 hours after serious two-car crash

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 7:38 AM December 21, 2020   
People have been calling for the dualling of the A47 Acle Straight for years - but a recent announce

People have been calling for the dualling of the A47 Acle Straight for years - but a recent announcement has pushed it back for at least another decade. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The A47 Acle Straight has reopened after a serious crash between two cars.

At around 5.30pm on Sunday evening, emergency services were called to a crash on the main road, which happened on the stretch between the Halvergate turn-off and the Runham roundabout.

Emergency services including paramedics and police were called, as well as fire crews from Carrow and Earlham.

The road was closed between the Acle roundabout and Great Yarmouth for about 12 hours as investigations into the crash continued.

But a spokesman in the Norfolk Police control room confirmed today (Monday, December 21) that the road had now reopened.

Highways England this morning tweeted at 5.13am to say the road had now reopened.

No details have yet been released about the condition of any of those involved in the crash.

Most Read

  1. 1 Rising coronavirus rates mean Norfolk 'highly likely' to go into Tier 3 or 4
  2. 2 320m of hedge stolen from farmer's field
  3. 3 Droves of pubs and restaurants shutting down until tier two is over
  1. 4 William and Kate 'inadvertently' breach rule of six at Sandringham event
  2. 5 Warning against Christmas visits to north Norfolk as virus cases surge
  3. 6 Hospital's plea as number of Covid patients nears double first peak figure
  4. 7 Norfolk cafe boss sentenced for sexual assaults on women
  5. 8 First glimpse of new Alan Partridge series revealed
  6. 9 Coastal hotel shuts following Tier 4 annoucement

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pub to close for 'indefinite period' after getting no customers

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Two people and a dog killed in crash on the Acle Straight

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Covid-19 infection rate in Norfolk at record high, figures show

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Woman dies in two-car crash

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon