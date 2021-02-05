Parts of region could see six inches of snow by Monday

Published: 7:35 AM February 5, 2021 Updated: 8:02 AM February 5, 2021

There may be some snow this weekend, but it is unlikely to be as thick as it was last Saturday when the county was covered in a dusting of white powder. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Up to six inches of snow could fall by the end of Monday across East Anglia as the region is set to endure wintery temperatures for most of next week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice covering much of the eastern part of the UK, from 3pm on Saturday, until 11.59pm on Monday (February 8).

Forecasters said: "A spell of persistent snow is likely on Sunday into Monday, turning more showery with brighter spells on Tuesday. Feeling cold in strong easterly winds, with gales on coasts."

Changes will begin from Saturday afternoon, with early showers turning to persistent rain. The rain is set to turn mostly to snow during the evening.

Snow day fun in south NorfolkByline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2018 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Adam Drury, from Weatherquest, said in some areas up to 15cm, or six inches, of snow could fall by Monday, with a wide area of the region likely to see between 5cm to 10cm.

He said: "It will really continue throughout the day. In terms of the accumulation, this snow is going to continue throughout Sunday, with a bit more snow into Monday. There is a big area of snow.

"In places it could be five to 10cm, up to 15cm. It could get up to 10 to 15cm by the end of Monday but not everywhere.

Meteorologists say there will be a strong easterly and north-easterly wind with the Norfolk coast seeing gusts of up to 50mph, particularly on Sunday.

Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley tweeted: "It's too early for specific details, but broad themes - outbreaks of rain will turn increasingly to snow on Saturday evening and night, and this may persist in some areas through Sunday and possibly into Monday. Significant accumulations will be possible in places

"Further scattered snow showers are likely to feed inland from the North Sea through until midweek. Daytime temperatures from Sunday onwards will struggle to get above 0°C, with a significant windchill at times.

Eliza and Rosa Storey enjoying the snow in Christchurch Park, Ipswich - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Archant

"Strong northeasterly winds may gust up to 50mph along the Norfolk coast (especially on Sunday), with large waves and a risk of coastal erosion in the usual vulnerable places. Significant drifting of lying snow is likely in the strong winds."

EAST: It's too early for specific details, but broad themes - outbreaks of rain will turn increasingly to snow on Saturday evening and night, and this may persist in some areas through Sunday and possibly into Monday. Significant accumulations will be possible in places (1/3) — Dan Holley (@danholley_) February 4, 2021

Though snow fall will become patchy from Monday onwards, temperatures will remain very cold and struggling to get above freezing.

Mr Dury added: "It's going to be wintery for most of the week and quite cold overnight. Day time temperatures are really struggling to get above freezing, with a max of 1C."

The temperatures at night are expected to fall to -4C or -5C during the week, with some places likely to see temperatures drop colder.



