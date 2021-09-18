Air ambulance called and A47 closed after incident

Breaking

Published: 2:39 PM September 18, 2021 Updated: 3:14 PM September 18, 2021

The air ambulance over the A47 following the incident near Longwater. - Credit: Archant

The Norwich-bound A47 has been closed after reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.

A police spokesperson said the force is currently attending the scene after reports of a person being hit on the slip road from the A47 to Longwater.

The road has been closed eastbound between the A1074 and the B1108.

It is understood that the air ambulance is in attendance.

Queues of traffic on the A47 after an incident near Longwater. - Credit: Rick Lee

National Highways on Twitter said: "#A47 Eastbound, is currently CLOSED due to a serious road traffic collision, between #A1074 and #B1108 @NSRAPT are currently on scene dealing. Please plan ahead for your journeys #Norwich."

#A47 Eastbound, is currently CLOSED due to a serious road traffic collision, between #A1074 and #B1108 @NSRAPT are currently on scene dealing. Please plan ahead for your journeys #Norwich pic.twitter.com/PDs1XyEbsZ — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) September 18, 2021

Konectbus said its route 8 service was facing "heavy delays" due to the road being shut.

The operator said the buses were diverting but that it would be a "long diversion" via Mattishall, Barnham Broom and Barford.

Further bus routes are facing delays due to the incident, with disruption to the Konect 4, and First 23, 23A, 24 and 24A services.

Alert - Costessey



Disruption to Konect 4, First 23/23A/24/24A, A/B/C/D due to an rtc on #A47 at Longwater



NB is not on 23/23A/24/24A route but traffic is heavy on Dereham Rd as a result — Norwich Bus Updates (@NorwichBuses) September 18, 2021

A diversion route is available:

Exit the A47 eastbound at Longwater Interchange and join the A1074 towards Norwich

At the roundabout with the A140, take the third exit and follow the A140 ring road until the roundabout with the A11

Take the third exit from the roundabout and join the A11

Continue on the A11 to then re-join the A47 eastbound at Thickthorn Interchange

The incident came as dozens of Norwich City fans headed to Carrow Road for the club's match against Watford FC.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

