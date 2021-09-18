Breaking
Air ambulance called and A47 closed after incident
The Norwich-bound A47 has been closed after reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.
A police spokesperson said the force is currently attending the scene after reports of a person being hit on the slip road from the A47 to Longwater.
The road has been closed eastbound between the A1074 and the B1108.
It is understood that the air ambulance is in attendance.
National Highways on Twitter said: "#A47 Eastbound, is currently CLOSED due to a serious road traffic collision, between #A1074 and #B1108 @NSRAPT are currently on scene dealing. Please plan ahead for your journeys #Norwich."
Konectbus said its route 8 service was facing "heavy delays" due to the road being shut.
The operator said the buses were diverting but that it would be a "long diversion" via Mattishall, Barnham Broom and Barford.
Further bus routes are facing delays due to the incident, with disruption to the Konect 4, and First 23, 23A, 24 and 24A services.
A diversion route is available:
- Exit the A47 eastbound at Longwater Interchange and join the A1074 towards Norwich
- At the roundabout with the A140, take the third exit and follow the A140 ring road until the roundabout with the A11
- Take the third exit from the roundabout and join the A11
- Continue on the A11 to then re-join the A47 eastbound at Thickthorn Interchange
The incident came as dozens of Norwich City fans headed to Carrow Road for the club's match against Watford FC.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
