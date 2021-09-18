Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in A47 crash

Breaking

Published: 6:00 PM September 18, 2021 Updated: 6:34 PM September 18, 2021

The air ambulance flying over the A47 where the incident occurred. - Credit: Archant

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a collision with a car on the A47 near Longwater.

The police attended the scene after receiving reports of a person being hit by a vehicle on the slip road towards Longwater.

A police spokesman confirmed that a man had been taken to hospital with "life-changing and life-threatening injuries".

An air ambulance took the injured man to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

As of 6:30pm, Highways England confirmed the A47 had reopened.

Police remain on the scene.

Bus routes that travel through the area have been affected by the incident.

A diversion route is available: