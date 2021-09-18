Breaking
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in A47 crash
Published: 6:00 PM September 18, 2021 Updated: 6:34 PM September 18, 2021
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a collision with a car on the A47 near Longwater.
The police attended the scene after receiving reports of a person being hit by a vehicle on the slip road towards Longwater.
A police spokesman confirmed that a man had been taken to hospital with "life-changing and life-threatening injuries".
An air ambulance took the injured man to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
As of 6:30pm, Highways England confirmed the A47 had reopened.
Police remain on the scene.
Bus routes that travel through the area have been affected by the incident.
A diversion route is available:
- Exit the A47 eastbound at Longwater Interchange and join the A1074 towards Norwich
- At the roundabout with the A140, take the third exit and follow the A140 ring road until the roundabout with the A11
- Take the third exit from the roundabout and join the A11
- Continue on the A11 to then re-join the A47 eastbound at Thickthorn Interchange