Petrol queues causing rush hour delays despite assurances over fuel supply

Published: 5:45 PM September 27, 2021

No fuel left at the BP garage off the roundabout that joins the A143 and the A146 in Beccles. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Queues for petrol stations are causing delays across the county this afternoon, as people continue to try to fill up despite assurances there is no shortage of fuel.

Traffic is heavier than normal on the A10 West Winch Road near King's Lynn around the Esso petrol station, with drivers queueing for the petrol station.

Normanston Drive in Lowestoft has slow moving traffic near the Shell petrol station.

There is also slow traffic on Plumstead Road East and Woodside Road in Thorpe St Andrew where queues are building for the Jet petrol station off Thunder Lane.

Thickthorn Roundabout is also seeing long queues as people wait for petrol at the Shell garage.

The A1066 through Diss, where there are multiple petrol stations, is also slower than normal.

Delays are also affecting drivers in Earlham, with severe traffic on Earlham Road and Bluebell Road in the vicinity of City Academy and the Tesco petrol station.

Dereham Road in Bowthorpe is also facing heavy traffic near the BP petrol station and Bowthorpe Park.

Middletons Lane, near Firside Junior School and the Jet petrol station, is also facing delays.

Some petrol stations are even limiting customers, with Roydon Services limiting each vehicle to £30.

Police have warned people not to panic-buy, or to queue on roads as it could adversely affect emergency services.

Today, there were reports the government are considering bringing in the army to drive HGV's, while at the weekend the government announced it would offer temporary visas lasting to Christmas Eve to 5,000 foreign fuel tanker and food lorry drivers and 5,500 poultry workers in a bid to limit disruption in the build-up to Christmas.