Three people remain in hospital after serious crash over the weekend
- Credit: Google
Three people are still in hospital four days after a serious crash in west Norfolk.
Police were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on the B198 Lynn Road near Walsoken at 3.20pm on Saturday, April 30.
The crash involved a blue Honda Civic, a blue VW Tiguan, and a yellow HGV.
A woman in her 60s, a passenger in the Honda, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
She remains in hospital.
The driver of the Honda, a woman in her 30s, suffered serious back injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn.
She was later transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where she remains.
A young girl who was also travelling in the Honda suffered a head injury and was taken to the QEH where she remains.
Most Read
- 1 Village speeders in sights of police after almost 17,000 clocked
- 2 Man jailed for life for 'monstrous' abuse against three girls
- 3 Ukrainian families settle into Norfolk life with bank holiday BBQ
- 4 ‘People looking to move out’ - Mile Cross left reeling by latest murder
- 5 Pair of jet skiers harass 200 seals off Norfolk coast
- 6 Much-loved mobile chip van opens new shop on the Norfolk Broads
- 7 Fine dining restaurant near Norwich praised by national food guide
- 8 Jailed in April: A predatory paedophile and a drug dealer
- 9 Bin collection days in parts of Norfolk changing from next week
- 10 Classic car made by Norfolk's Lotus could fetch £50,000 at auction
The driver of the VW Tiguan, a woman in her 40s, suffered minor injuries and was treated at QEH before being discharged.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, anyone travelling on the road around the time of the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
Members of the public are being asked to contact PC Chris Webb at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 241 of April 30.