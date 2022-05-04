Three people remain in hospital after serious crash over the weekend

Three people are still in hospital following a serious crash at Walsoken on Saturday - Credit: Google

Three people are still in hospital four days after a serious crash in west Norfolk.

Police were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on the B198 Lynn Road near Walsoken at 3.20pm on Saturday, April 30.

The crash involved a blue Honda Civic, a blue VW Tiguan, and a yellow HGV.

A woman in her 60s, a passenger in the Honda, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

She remains in hospital.

The driver of the Honda, a woman in her 30s, suffered serious back injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn.

She was later transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where she remains.

A young girl who was also travelling in the Honda suffered a head injury and was taken to the QEH where she remains.

The driver of the VW Tiguan, a woman in her 40s, suffered minor injuries and was treated at QEH before being discharged.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, anyone travelling on the road around the time of the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

Members of the public are being asked to contact PC Chris Webb at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 241 of April 30.