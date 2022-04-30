West Norfolk road closed following serious crash
- Credit: Google
A road on the Norfolk and Cambridgeshire border has been closed following a serious crash.
Drivers have been told to avoid the B198 Lynn Road near Wisbech following the collision.
The crash happened at about 3.30pm and a lorry and two other vehicles were involved.
Emergency services remain at the scene and diversions are in place.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers were called at 3.27pm to reports of a three-vehicle collision.
"The crash is considered serious and road closures are likely to be in place for a while.
"Diversions are in place and we are asking people to avoid the area."
Most Read
- 1 50 jobs lost as Quinto Crane and Plant Hire goes into administration
- 2 How two words left Norfolk's plans for thousands of homes in limbo
- 3 Father jailed for 14 years for killing baby daughter
- 4 Are parts of north Norfolk becoming Airbnb-next-the-Sea?
- 5 7 places where you can tuck into a carvery in Norfolk
- 6 Biker who died in crash near Fakenham named
- 7 Police officers at scene after unexplained death of man in Mile Cross
- 8 Opposition slam council drinks reception after cost revealed
- 9 Man who killed gran in Norwich fire has attacked others in prison
- 10 Riverside home of two Norfolk writers goes up for sale for £675,000
Fire crews from Wisbech, West Walton and King's Lynn made the scene safe.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.