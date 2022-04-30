West Norfolk road closed following serious crash

Police have asked drivers to avoid Lynn Road near Wisbech following a three-vehicle crash - Credit: Google

A road on the Norfolk and Cambridgeshire border has been closed following a serious crash.

Drivers have been told to avoid the B198 Lynn Road near Wisbech following the collision.

The crash happened at about 3.30pm and a lorry and two other vehicles were involved.

Emergency services remain at the scene and diversions are in place.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers were called at 3.27pm to reports of a three-vehicle collision.

"The crash is considered serious and road closures are likely to be in place for a while.

"Diversions are in place and we are asking people to avoid the area."

Emergency services on scene #B198 Lynn road Wisbech road closed due to RTC with diversions in place. Please find alternative routes. #norfolkroads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) April 30, 2022

Fire crews from Wisbech, West Walton and King's Lynn made the scene safe.

