West Norfolk road closed following serious crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:08 PM April 30, 2022
Police have asked drivers to avoid Lynn Road near Wisbech following a three-vehicle crash

Police have asked drivers to avoid Lynn Road near Wisbech following a three-vehicle crash - Credit: Google

A road on the Norfolk and Cambridgeshire border has been closed following a serious crash.

Drivers have been told to avoid the B198 Lynn Road near Wisbech following the collision.

The crash happened at about 3.30pm and a lorry and two other vehicles were involved.

Emergency services remain at the scene and diversions are in place.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers were called at 3.27pm to reports of a three-vehicle collision.

"The crash is considered serious and road closures are likely to be in place for a while.

"Diversions are in place and we are asking people to avoid the area."

Fire crews from Wisbech, West Walton and King's Lynn made the scene safe. 

