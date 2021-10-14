12 police vehicles called to 'very serious' crash in west Norfolk

Published: 8:52 AM October 14, 2021 Updated: 9:05 AM October 14, 2021

Police have been called to a village in west Norfolk to what has been described as a "very serious" crash.

A total of 12 police vehicles were called to reports of an accident this morning on the B1145 Lynn Road near the Crown Inn in Gayton.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said the road is closed.

Officers from @KingsLynnPolice and @NSRAPT are on scene at an RTC on the #B1145 at #Gayton. The road is fully closed and will remain so for some time. Please avoid the area #CCR #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) October 14, 2021

Fire crews and at least one ambulance are also in attendance.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

