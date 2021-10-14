12 police vehicles called to 'very serious' crash in west Norfolk
Published: 8:52 AM October 14, 2021 Updated: 9:05 AM October 14, 2021
Police have been called to a village in west Norfolk to what has been described as a "very serious" crash.
A total of 12 police vehicles were called to reports of an accident this morning on the B1145 Lynn Road near the Crown Inn in Gayton.
A spokesperson for Norfolk police said the road is closed.
Fire crews and at least one ambulance are also in attendance.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
