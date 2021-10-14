Road in west Norfolk still closed seven hours after 'very serious' crash
Published: 3:33 PM October 14, 2021
- Credit: Michael Fysh
A road in west Norfolk is still closed nearly seven hours after a "very serious" crash.
Investigations are being carried out by Norfolk police in the area following the incident this morning.
Twelve police vehicles attended reports of a crash at 8.30am on the B1145 Lynn Road just outside the village of Gayton.
A spokesperson from the police said they still have no update as to when the road will be reopened.
They are advising people to avoid the area.
Two fire crews from King's Lynn and an ambulance also attended the scene this morning.
