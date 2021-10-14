Road in west Norfolk still closed seven hours after 'very serious' crash

Published: 3:33 PM October 14, 2021

Police described the crash on Lynn Road as "very serious". - Credit: Michael Fysh

A road in west Norfolk is still closed nearly seven hours after a "very serious" crash.

Investigations are being carried out by Norfolk police in the area following the incident this morning.

Twelve police vehicles attended reports of a crash at 8.30am on the B1145 Lynn Road just outside the village of Gayton.

At least one ambulance attended the scene of the collision. - Credit: Michael Fysh

A spokesperson from the police said they still have no update as to when the road will be reopened.

They are advising people to avoid the area.

Officers from @KingsLynnPolice and @NSRAPT are on scene at an RTC on the #B1145 at #Gayton. The road is fully closed and will remain so for some time. Please avoid the area #CCR #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) October 14, 2021

Two fire crews from King's Lynn and an ambulance also attended the scene this morning.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.



