Road in west Norfolk still closed seven hours after 'very serious' crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:33 PM October 14, 2021   
Police described the crash on Lynn Road as "very serious".

Police described the crash on Lynn Road as "very serious". - Credit: Michael Fysh

A road in west Norfolk is still closed nearly seven hours after a "very serious" crash.

Investigations are being carried out by Norfolk police in the area following the incident this morning.

Twelve police vehicles attended reports of a crash at 8.30am on the B1145 Lynn Road just outside the village of Gayton.

At least one ambulance attended the scene of the collision.

At least one ambulance attended the scene of the collision. - Credit: Michael Fysh

A spokesperson from the police said they still have no update as to when the road will be reopened.

They are advising people to avoid the area.

Two fire crews from King's Lynn and an ambulance also attended the scene this morning.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 


