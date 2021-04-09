Published: 10:06 PM April 9, 2021 Updated: 10:30 PM April 9, 2021

Diversion in place on A11 following an accident. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

A section of the A11 had to be closed and a diversion put in place following an earlier accident.

The A11 is currently closed southbound between the A47 near Cringleford, Norwich, and the B1135, Wymondham, due to a crash.

Officers from Norfolk police were called to the scene.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and are being asked to exit the A11 and take the B1172 at the Thickthorn roundabout.

However, a section of the B1172 is also closed due to a roundabout being constructed there, so drivers are being warned to take extra care.

At the Norwich Road roundabout, drivers can take the first exit onto the B1135 and from there, rejoin the A11.

It is not yet known when the road will be reopened.