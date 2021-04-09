News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Police close section of A11 due to crash

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 10:06 PM April 9, 2021    Updated: 10:30 PM April 9, 2021
A man has died in a car accident near North Walsham.

Diversion in place on A11 following an accident. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

A section of the A11 had to be closed and a diversion put in place following an earlier accident.

The A11 is currently closed southbound between the A47 near Cringleford, Norwich, and the B1135, Wymondham, due to a crash.

Officers from Norfolk police were called to the scene.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and are being asked to exit the A11 and take the B1172 at the Thickthorn roundabout.

However, a section of the B1172 is also closed due to a roundabout being constructed there, so drivers are being warned to take extra care.

At the Norwich Road roundabout, drivers can take the first exit onto the B1135 and from there, rejoin the A11. 

You may also want to watch:

It is not yet known when the road will be reopened.

Most Read

  1. 1 Takeaway investigated after boy in hospital with suspected food poisoning
  2. 2 Man fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop partner at hospital
  3. 3 Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at country park
  1. 4 Peter Crouch drove to Yarmouth while on Norwich loan - and wasn't impressed
  2. 5 Boss offers glamping after Covid shuts down 30-year-old firm
  3. 6 Sense of shock in 'quiet' community following Easter Sunday rape
  4. 7 Closing coastal footbridge will have 'devastating' impact, pub owner says
  5. 8 Revealed: The 77 areas of Norfolk with almost no new Covid cases
  6. 9 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  7. 10 Man taken to hospital after crash near Aylsham
Norfolk Police
Wymondham News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Church Barn, East Ruston. Owners Susan and Simon Wiseman.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The beautiful Thurning Hall. Pic: Kieron Tovell

Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Link

Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A formal photograph of Juris Zarins, former headteacher of Avenue Middle School, who has died

Obituary

Tributes paid to popular Norwich headteacher

Stacia Briggs

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus