Disruption begins as roundabout work completed

Published: 9:01 AM April 7, 2021 Updated: 9:22 AM April 7, 2021

A new roundabout is being constructed on the B1172 at Norwich Common, between Wymondham and Hethersett. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

The direct route between a town and a village close to Norwich will be cut off until next week to allow workers to finish building a new roundabout.

The B1172 between Wymondham and Hethersett, south-west of the city, will close from 10pm on Wednesday, April 7.

Disruption is due to last until 6am on Monday, April 12, while work is completed on a new roundabout to service a new Persimmon estate being built there.

Final touches to the junction were due to be completed in March, but the job was delayed by the return of children to schools.

Now that most pupils are off school for the Easter Holidays, a spokesman for Persimmon Homes confirmed it would be going ahead this week.

They said: "The road closure is required to enable the final resurfacing of the new junction to be completed.

"Work was initially delayed due to extremely wet weather and snow earlier in the year, and then postponed to prevent disruption when the schools reopened to all students."

A road sign giving advanced warning of the closure has been in place on the road for several weeks.

Emergency access is expected to be maintained at all times.

Anyone travelling between Hethersett and Wymondham is advised to use the A11 between the town and the Thickthorn Interchange in both directions.

First Buses said it will be unable to operate any direct services between Hethersett and Wymondham following their usual routes while the road is closed.

Its Green and Turquoise Line services will be disrupted, with some services not serving Hethersett while the work is ongoing.

Anyone travelling to and from Hethersett will be required to change at Cringleford Bus Interchange to completed their journey.

A shuttle service between Cringleford and Hethersett will be provided, First said.

Buses will generally use the A11 to travel between Cringleford and Wymondham, avoiding the road closure.

Konectbus said its Route 6 service would be diverted between Thickthorn Roundabout and Wymondham's Waitrose store via the A11 in both directions.

Stops between Hethersett, Thickthorn cottages and Wymondham roundabout will not be served, the operator added.