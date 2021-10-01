News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'We've hit brick wall with fuel': Sanders Coaches cancels some services

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 6:07 PM October 1, 2021    Updated: 6:58 PM October 1, 2021
Sanders Coaches have announced they are introducing 'change vouchers'. Picture: Archant

Sanders Coaches is having to cancel some of their services due to a lack of fuel. - Credit: Archant

Sanders Coaches is having to limit services over the weekend due to being close to running out of fuel.

The company will not be running its usual X6, 6A, 18 and 33A services on Saturday, October 2. 

However, all of the company's services on Sunday, October 3, are cancelled.

A spokesman at the travel company said: "We've hit a brick wall with fuel and if we ran at full capacity, we would only have fuel to last four or five days.

"We've had a discussion with Norfolk County Council and we are trying to prioritise school children and workers.

You may also want to watch:

"The services we've cancelled on Saturday are rural and don't affect many people, but are very high mileage."

The bus company expected three deliveries over the past week but did not receive any notice that they weren't arriving until they called their supplier to check.

Most Read

  1. 1 Look East presenter Stewart White announces departure live on air
  2. 2 Norfolk fuel update: Some stations introduce priority filling hours
  3. 3 Norfolk police officer under investigation following Sarah Everard case
  1. 4 Norfolk fuel update: Queues continue but 'signs of stability'
  2. 5 Man dies following suspected hit-and-run in west Norfolk
  3. 6 First acts announced for new major music festival as tickets go on sale
  4. 7 9 of the best Christmas markets running in Norfolk in 2021
  5. 8 Woman who rolled car on its roof involved in string of drink-drive offences
  6. 9 'We will sell everything we own' - Norwich man's £5k-a-month cancer bill
  7. 10 Man left 'in agony' after tripping over in supermarket car park

The spokesman added: "Our private hire coaches and coaches running for the Norwich City away game this weekend are unaffected as we have reserved fuel for those coaches.

"We have no clear idea of what will happen Monday onward.

"If there is no fuel coming, we will make a decision then."

Norfolk Broads News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cars queuing to get petrol at Tesco Extra on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live | Updated

Norfolk fuel situation: Stations limit petrol purchases

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age

Death of 'devoted' mum was alcohol-related, inquest hears

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Repps Service Station is out of fuel

Week's worth of fuel gone in hours at village filling station

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Steven Mouncer who was killed in a crash at Needham in 2018.

Family tribute to 'colourful legend' killed in Norfolk crash

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon