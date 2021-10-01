'We've hit brick wall with fuel': Sanders Coaches cancels some services

Published: 6:07 PM October 1, 2021 Updated: 6:58 PM October 1, 2021

Sanders Coaches is having to cancel some of their services due to a lack of fuel. - Credit: Archant

Sanders Coaches is having to limit services over the weekend due to being close to running out of fuel.

The company will not be running its usual X6, 6A, 18 and 33A services on Saturday, October 2.

However, all of the company's services on Sunday, October 3, are cancelled.

A spokesman at the travel company said: "We've hit a brick wall with fuel and if we ran at full capacity, we would only have fuel to last four or five days.

CUTS TO WEEKEND SERVICES

People panic buying fuel is causing problems to fuel deliveries to our depots, we are reducing services to ensure school contracts run next week

2/10/21 - X6/6A/18/33A not running, ALL services CANCELLED Sunday 3/10/21.

See: https://t.co/moyIgCJWh8 — Sanders Coaches (@SandersCoaches) October 1, 2021

"We've had a discussion with Norfolk County Council and we are trying to prioritise school children and workers.

"The services we've cancelled on Saturday are rural and don't affect many people, but are very high mileage."

The bus company expected three deliveries over the past week but did not receive any notice that they weren't arriving until they called their supplier to check.

The spokesman added: "Our private hire coaches and coaches running for the Norwich City away game this weekend are unaffected as we have reserved fuel for those coaches.

"We have no clear idea of what will happen Monday onward.

"If there is no fuel coming, we will make a decision then."