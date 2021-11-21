Roadworks to be aware of across Norfolk next week

Many roadworks will be causing delays in Norfolk next week. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

With roadworks starting and continuing across Norfolk and Waveney this week here are some of the most significant ones to be aware of next week.

In Norwich, roadworks around the Grapes Hill Roundabout as a new cycle lane and pedestrian crossing are built will continue until the end of the month.

The works have seen temporary traffic lights erected, Cleveland Road made one-way only eastbound, with Convent Road closed westbound among other temporary alterations.

Elsewhere, roadworks to carry out essential carriageway resurfacing on Holt Road, Cromer Road and Aylsham Road which have seen long queues will continue until early December.

Works have seen a one-way system in place between the Broadland Northway part of the NDR and Boundary Road between 7am and 5pm every day including weekends.

Castle Meadow will be closed next Sunday, November 28, to finish off work which began today to resurface two sections of the road after they became damaged and uneven.

King Street will continue to be closed to all traffic between Music House Lane and Rouen Road with a signed diversion in place as work continues to make cycling and walking improvements in the area.

Work is expected to last until the end of this month.

St James Close will also continue to be closed to through traffic as work continues to carry out essential pavement resurfacing.

In Great Yarmouth, on William Adams Way access to Suffolk Road continues to be closed until Monday, November 29, 2022, with access to the road available via Boundary Road as work continues to change the one-way system.

Delays are also likely on Bridge Road, Southtown Road, Haven Bridge and Hall Quay as work continues to improve footpaths with work expected to last until April 1, 2022.

Elsewhere in the county, Hillcrest Road in Thorpe St Andrew will be closed between the junction with Thunder Lane and the Weston Wood Close junction as pavement resurfacing continues until mid-December.

In Drayton, one lane of Taverham Road and Fakenham Road will continue to be closed, with temporary traffic lights in place along with a 20mph speed limit, as ramp construction work on Marriott's Way continues.