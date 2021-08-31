Road closures as weeks of Norwich roadworks begin today

Published: 7:11 AM August 31, 2021 Updated: 9:15 AM August 31, 2021

There are traffic delays in Norfolk this morning. Photo Steve Adams - Credit: Archant

Two sets of roadworks, one of which will make major changes to one of the city's busiest roundabouts, are starting and are expected to last for weeks.

Work to put a new zebra crossing in Cleveland Road will start on Tuesday August 31, while next week, on Monday, September 6, a £330,000 revamp of the city's Grapes Hill roundabout will begin.

The Grapes Hill revamp, criticised by Norwich Cycling Campaign, will see some traffic lights removed and changes made to cycle routes and crossings.

Council officers say the Transport for Norwich schemes will improve safety and ease congestion, but that weeks of work, due to continue until November, will inevitably cause disruption, with a number of road closures and changes.

From Tuesday August 31 until the work is complete there will be:

No left-turn out of Bethel Street into Cleveland Road to access Grapes Hill roundabout. The diversion will be via St Giles Street and Exchange Street, being temporarily re-opened after a period of it being closed to traffic so restaurants could use outdoor space for tables.

Cleveland Road will be one-way only eastbound, heading away from the roundabout.

Work on the Zebra crossing has begun on Cleveland Road in Norwich City Centre - Credit: Sarah Burgess

From Tuesday August 31 until Monday, October 11:

You may also want to watch:

All traffic will be able to access Upper St Giles Street from Cleveland Road, but will not be able to leave Upper St Giles via Cleveland Road.

The existing one-way system via Cow Hill and Willow Lane will be reversed to allow vehicles to exit Upper St Giles Street via Willow Lane.

No vehicle entry to Bethel Street from Cleveland Road. Access to Bethel Street will be via St Giles Street and St Peters Street.

On-street permit parking on Willow Lane suspended.

And when the Grapes Hill work starts on Monday September 6, it will mean: