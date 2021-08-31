News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closures as weeks of Norwich roadworks begin today

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:11 AM August 31, 2021    Updated: 9:15 AM August 31, 2021
Two sets of roadworks, one of which will make major changes to one of the city's busiest roundabouts, are starting and are expected to last for weeks.

Work to put a new zebra crossing in Cleveland Road will start on Tuesday August 31, while next week, on Monday, September 6, a £330,000 revamp of the city's Grapes Hill roundabout will begin.

The Grapes Hill revamp, criticised by Norwich Cycling Campaign, will see some traffic lights removed and changes made to cycle routes and crossings.

Council officers say the Transport for Norwich schemes will improve safety and ease congestion, but that weeks of work, due to continue until November, will inevitably cause disruption, with a number of road closures and changes.

From Tuesday August 31 until the work is complete there will be:

From Tuesday August 31 until Monday, October 11:

  • All traffic will be able to access Upper St Giles Street from Cleveland Road, but will not be able to leave Upper St Giles via Cleveland Road.
  • The existing one-way system via Cow Hill and Willow Lane will be reversed to allow vehicles to exit Upper St Giles Street via Willow Lane.
  • No vehicle entry to Bethel Street from Cleveland Road. Access to Bethel Street will be via St Giles Street and St Peters Street.
  • On-street permit parking on Willow Lane suspended.

And when the Grapes Hill work starts on Monday September 6, it will mean:

  • Convent Road closed westbound (heading away from Grapes Hill towards Unthank Road). Diversion via Chapelfield Road, Newmarket Road, Colman Road and Earlham Road.
  • No access to Unthank Road from Convent Road and Earlham Road – access to Unthank Road will be from Colman Road.
  • Lane closures on Grapes Hill roundabout.
  • Pavement closure on the Hamlet Centre side of Convent Road for up to four weeks.
