Police close roads in Sandringham as thousands head to the estate

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:48 PM September 11, 2022
At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Cred

More road closures have been put in place to alleviate traffic issues at Sandringham - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Police have put further road closures in place near at Sandringham, to ensure the area can cope with the growing numbers of people heading there to pay tribute to the Queen.

Drivers are facing heavy congestion today (September 11) along roads leading to the estate.

Delays of over 12 minutes have been reported.

To alleviate traffic issues, police have closed some roads.

The B1440 at the junction with B1439 in West Newton and Dodds Hill at the top of Admirals Drive have been closed temporarily.

A police spokesman has also urged visitors to not park in Admiral Drive.

The sea of flowers at the gates of Sandringham has swelled over the weekend, as thousands of mourners flock to the Norfolk estate to pay their respects to the late Queen.

The mass of tributes now spreads far from the site's Norwich Gates and towards the road.


