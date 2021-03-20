Roundabout work for Persimmon estate delayed by children's return to school

Published: 1:33 PM March 20, 2021

A new roundabout is being constructed on the B1172 at Norwich Common, between Wymondham and Hethersett. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

Adverse weather conditions and the return of school pupils to classrooms have delayed work to complete the construction of a new roundabout, a developer has said.

The junction is being put in place on the B1172 between Wymondham and Hethersett, just outside Norwich, to create access for a Persimmon development.

There is currently a traffic light system in place as work is carried out.

Final touches to the roundabout were due to be completed this month, but the road will now be closed for the work from April 7, during the Easter school holiday.

A spokesman for the firm said: "The road closure is required to enable the final resurfacing of the new junction to be completed.

"Work was initially delayed due to extremely wet weather and snow earlier in the year, and then postponed to prevent disruption when the schools reopened to all students."

They added the road closure is "expected to last four days".