Queues at petrol stations in Norfolk - but retailers say they won't last long

Queues for petrol at Applegreen garage in Aylsham Road, Norwich - Credit: Archant

Queues have formed at petrol stations around Norfolk as forecourts run low on fuel following protests at distribution centres.

However, retailers have reassured people any shortages are small and will be temporary, with normal service expected in the next few days.

There are reports of queues near garages at Norwich Road in Wroxham, Holt Road near Aylmerton, Weybourne Road in Sheringham, Bacton Road in North Walsham, Fakenham Road in Lenwade, A148 in Hillington, Castle Acre Road in Sheringham, London Road in Attleborough, London Road in Harleston, Norwich Road in Gillingham and the A47 near Brundall.

Forecourts have been running out of fuel over the last couple of days due to activists from Just Stop Oil, a climate justice group, blocking roads used to access refineries and fuel distribution centres.

The group is calling for the government to stop all funding of new oil licenses and exploration.

Hundreds of demonstrators have been blocking roads since April 1, stopping tankers from leaving or entering.

A taxi firm in Dereham has been forced to close early and take cars off the road due to the lack of petrol available, which they say has been 'crippling' to the business.

Retailers have said that issues are temporary and not widespread, warning against panic buying.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “We are aware that protests last Friday and Saturday at 10 fuel terminals in the South East and Midlands caused some disruption to planned deliveries.

"This included tanker drivers being prevented from leaving terminals to deliver fuel to forecourts and some damage to vehicles and property.

"We understand that operations are now back to normal which will mean forecourts will be receiving new supplies.”

