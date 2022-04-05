'An absolute disaster' - Fuel shortages force taxi firm to slash services

A taxi firm is being forced to close early and take cars off the road amid a growing fuel crisis caused by climate protests at major oil depots.

Dan Booker, owner of Dereham Taxis, said a shortage of diesel in the town had been "absolutely crippling" for business in recent days.

He admitted the company would have difficulty fulfilling its school contracts, adding that the Easter holidays had come at the right time.

The Dereham Taxis office in Church Street - Credit: Archant

Demonstrators from Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil have been blocking roads used to access refineries since Friday, stopping tankers from leaving or entering.

Mr Booker, who highlighted problems across Norfolk, called the present situation "an absolute disaster".

He added: "It has impacted us enormously, to the point where we have had to take cars off the road.

"We have wasted time travelling to Norwich, only to find it is the same issue there as well. I took a car to Thetford on Monday and it was the same story.

"It seems to be diesel primarily but, because of the blockades at the refineries, I think petrol is now catching up.

"The only godsend at the moment is that the kids are off school. Had this been happening during term, we would not have been able to service the contracts."

The UK experienced a fuel crisis in September and October 2021 - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The UK is only six months on from a fuel crisis, when a shortage of HGV drivers slowed down the transport of petrol and diesel to garages.

Eastern and southern parts of the nation were particularly badly hit.

This time, protestors are causing delays having targeted up to 10 depots, but retailers say issues are not widespread and warned against panic buying.

"From a business point of view it is crippling," added Mr Booker, who revealed he was taking extra measures to stay open.

"They had a delivery this morning at BP and people were queuing round the corner. My driver was sitting there waiting at 6am.

"We would normally run until about midnight, but now are shutting around 6pm. Each evening, we are making sure we've got a couple of bars of fuel left in each car for the next morning.

"Things are very difficult, but somehow I need to keep those wheels turning to pay the wages."