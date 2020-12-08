News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Broken overhead wires cause Greater Anglia cancellations

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 9:28 AM December 8, 2020   
Trains between Norwich and Diss are cancelled this morning after damaged overhead wires.

The Greater Anglia services will be replaced with a bus service according to the train operator's website.

It said: "Due to faulty overhead electric wires between Diss and Norwich all lines are blocked Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice. Network Rail engineers are en route to the site to investigate and affect repairs."

The cancellations come after trains between Norwich and London Liverpool Street were cancelled or delayed after a person was hit by a train between Gidea Park and Ilford, near the capital.

For travel updates visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia

