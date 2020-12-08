News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Greater Anglia trains cancelled between Norwich and London

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 8:22 AM December 8, 2020   
Greater Anglia has cancelled some train services. Pic: Greater Anglia.

Greater Anglia services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street have been cancelled or delayed this morning after a person was hit by a train.

The emergency took place between Gidea Park and Ilford and morning services on the line on Tuesday, December 8 were affected.

Despite the line reopening several trains from Norwich have been cancelled or delayed due to the disruption, which is expected to last until 10am,  

For more information on what services are affected visit www.greateranglia.co.uk

