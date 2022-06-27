Heavy delays following crash near Crostwick

Heavy delays have been reported following a crash on North Walsham Road near the White Horse in Crostwick - Credit: Google

Drivers are experiencing lengthy delays following a crash near Crostwick.

The collision happened at about 5pm on the B1150 North Walsham Road near to the White Horse pub on Monday (June 27).

Norfolk fire service crews were called to the scene at 5.15pm.

Appliances from Sprowston and Earlham attended and provided casualty care and "vehicle stability".

Heavy congestion between the NDR and Horstead has been reported.

The crash is forcing drivers to take a detour towards Wroxham and Hoveton on the A1151 Wroxham Road where there is currently temporary traffic lights and part of the road is closed due to the emergence of a sinkhole last Wednesday (June 22).

Heavy traffic has built up on the A1151 between Rackheath and Wroxham.