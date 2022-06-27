News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Heavy delays following crash near Crostwick

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:01 PM June 27, 2022
Updated: 6:14 PM June 27, 2022
Heavy delays have been reported following a crash on North Walsham Road near the White Horse in Crostwick

Heavy delays have been reported following a crash on North Walsham Road near the White Horse in Crostwick - Credit: Google

Drivers are experiencing lengthy delays following a crash near Crostwick.

The collision happened at about 5pm on the B1150 North Walsham Road near to the White Horse pub on Monday (June 27).

Norfolk fire service crews were called to the scene at 5.15pm.

Appliances from Sprowston and Earlham attended and provided casualty care and "vehicle stability".

Heavy congestion between the NDR and Horstead has been reported.

The crash is forcing drivers to take a detour towards Wroxham and Hoveton on the A1151 Wroxham Road where there is currently temporary traffic lights and part of the road is closed due to the emergence of a sinkhole last Wednesday (June 22).

Heavy traffic has built up on the A1151 between Rackheath and Wroxham. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

The police roadblock on the A47 near Swaffham due to an accident.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after serious crash near Swaffham

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Air Ambulance responded.

Man dies after collapsing during dog walk in Norfolk village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Town focus on The Burnhams. Pictured: Burnham Market.; PHOTO: IAN BURT; COPY:Sally Withey; FOR:EDP N

Visit Norfolk

7 of the prettiest villages in north Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Queen of Iceni pub in Norwich. Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Family sue Wetherspoon after man falls to death in city pub

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon