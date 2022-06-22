Sinkhole closes part of busy Norfolk road

A sinkhole has formed near to the bridge on Norwich Road in Wroxham - Credit: Broadland Police

A sinkhole has closed part of a road in Norfolk.

Police are at the scene in Norwich Road, Wroxham after part of the road collapsed between the Bridge Veterinary Surgery and Wroxham Bridge.

Officers were called at 3.25pm and the hole has been described as between 1-2ft wide and 3-4ft deep.

Drivers have been urged to approach the area with caution but traffic is still moving.

Police are on scene dealing with a highway obstruction in the Norwich Road area of #Wroxham. Delays likely, please use alternative routes if possible. #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) June 22, 2022

A police spokesperson said that delays are likely and drivers have been asked to find alternative routes.







