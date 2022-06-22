News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Sinkhole closes part of busy Norfolk road

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:31 PM June 22, 2022
A sinkhole has formed near to the bridge on Norwich Road in Wroxham

A sinkhole has formed near to the bridge on Norwich Road in Wroxham - Credit: Broadland Police

A sinkhole has closed part of a road in Norfolk.

Police are at the scene in Norwich Road, Wroxham after part of the road collapsed between the Bridge Veterinary Surgery and Wroxham Bridge. 

Officers were called at 3.25pm and the hole has been described as between 1-2ft wide and 3-4ft deep.

Drivers have been urged to approach the area with caution but traffic is still moving.

A police spokesperson said that delays are likely and drivers have been asked to find alternative routes.



Norfolk Live News
Wroxham News

Don't Miss

Aldborough VillageSally Louise Whitman, Terry Skyrne, Dave DigbyByline: Sonya Duncan

Two Norfolk villages named among UK's best up-and-coming areas

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews on the scene of the overturned turkey lorry.

Suffolk Live News

Road closed after lorry full of live turkeys overturns near A144

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Library photo of caravans lined up at the Seashore Holiday Park at North Denes, Great Yarmouth. Pict

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

Councillor warns of holiday park 'shanty-towns'

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Mark Feehily from Westlife performing at Greshfest in Holt. 

Norfolk Live News | Gallery

Westlife star wows Norfolk festival crowd with surprise appearance

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon