Sinkhole closes part of busy Norfolk road
Published: 4:31 PM June 22, 2022
- Credit: Broadland Police
A sinkhole has closed part of a road in Norfolk.
Police are at the scene in Norwich Road, Wroxham after part of the road collapsed between the Bridge Veterinary Surgery and Wroxham Bridge.
Officers were called at 3.25pm and the hole has been described as between 1-2ft wide and 3-4ft deep.
Drivers have been urged to approach the area with caution but traffic is still moving.
A police spokesperson said that delays are likely and drivers have been asked to find alternative routes.