The county council hopes to establish a new country park at Burlingham, as one of 17 infrastructure projects across Norfolk - Credit: Highways England

Some 31,000 homes and 11,000 jobs could be created if 17 key infrastructure projects are delivered in Norfolk - including new plans to improve a junction in the west of the county.

The list of road, rail, utilities, education, sustainability and regeneration projects was discussed at a Wednesday meeting of Norfolk County Council’s infrastructure and development committee.

A new addition to the list will see improvements made to the junction of the A47 and A17 roads at King’s Lynn - which a report published ahead of the meeting described as a “known pinch point”.

The junction of the A47 and A17 at King's Lynn has been earmarked for improvements, as a new addition to the list of infrastructure projects - Credit: Google

Other road projects the council is aiming to deliver over the coming decade include link roads in Attleborough and Norwich’s north-east suburbs, a housing access road in West Winch, the Long Stratton bypass and the Norwich Western Link.

Work on a new secondary school in Rackheath could begin in 2025/26, according to the report, but officers are looking at other possible locations in the fast-growing suburbs north-east of Norwich if that site does not become available.

The council also plans to create two country parks - one at Burlingham and another in Thorpe Marriott.

Improvements will also be made to the Weavers’ Way walking route from Cromer to Great Yarmouth via Ayslham and Stalham, as well as the linking of a 46-mile circular “green loop” through the Bure Valley, Broadland Way and Marriott’s Way.

Schemes for energy supply projects in Thetford, Attleborough and Snetterton have also been outlined, along with a regeneration proposal for east Norwich.

In 2016 Broadland District Council began exploring the possibility of creating a new rail stop near Broadland Business Park (pictured) on the Bittern Line. Picture: Mike Page - Credit: Mike Page

Finally, the council is continuing to pursue the construction of a railway station at Broadland Business Park, located on the Bittern Line from Norwich to Sheringham.

Conservative county councillor Barry Stone, chair of the council's infrastructure and development committee - Credit: Norfolk County Council

On the last item, Conservative committee chair Barry Stone said: “This was something that we have dealt with in the past, and in fact it was one that was going to be deleted out of our list of potential projects, as being unworkable at the time, but we insisted it was kept in.”

Conservative county councillor Lana Hempsall, who serves as member champion for sustainable transport - Credit: Conservative Party

Conservative councillor Lana Hempsall said: “I’m absolutely delighted with this document, and particularly heartened with the investment into the railway halt at the Broadland Business Park. I think we’ve all seen just how that business park has taken off in recent years and it will just be a really good addition to the public transport connectivity of that part of Broadland to the city and beyond.”