Delays warning as abnormal load travels through county on first of Norfolk Show

Drivers have been warned they may experience delays to travel as an abnormal load is escorted through the county.

A deck moulding weighing 44,000kg and measuring 4.95m wide, 23m long and 4.6m tall will be transported on Norfolk roads at about 9.30am on Wednesday, June 29.

It's journey through Norfolk coincides with the start of the Royal Norfolk Show, which will likely bring thousands of visitors to the Norfolk Showground near Norwich.

The large load is travelling from Poole in Dorset to its final destination at Hunstead Road, Hoveton in the Norfolk Broads.

The route taken through the region will begin at Birchanger Services on the M11 in Essex before then joining the A11 to continue its way to Norfolk.

The full route is as follows: M11 (J8), A11, A14, A140, A47, A1064, B1152, A149, A1151, Hoveton, Horning Road West, Tunstead Road, local roads to site.

Drivers can expect delays on these roads as the load passes through from 9.30am onwards.



