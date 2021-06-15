News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two-week delay as works in road on to high street overrun

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:04 AM June 15, 2021   
These signs advertising the works have been criticised by Michelle Fernandes from Wardrobes of Wymondham.

Drainage works in Fairland Street, Wymondham, have overrun. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

Two more weeks of disruption are expected as roadworks in Wymondham have overrun.

Part of Fairland Street has been closed since the start of May while essential drainage maintenance takes place.

Businesses in the area were frustrated over being given just a few days' warning before the works began, as the work was expected to go on until June 9.

Now they will have to deal with it for another two weeks, after Norfolk County Council announced the road closure has been extended.

Fairland Street will now remain closed between the junctions of Avenue Road and Fairland Hill until Friday, June 25, between 7.30am and 5pm.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times, while the one-way system in Fairland Hill remains reversed so cars can still access the Market Place.

Roadworks have been a regular sight in the area this year, after a set of resurfacing works in the same street back in January.

