Nine days of January roadworks for main route onto town's high street

Published: 3:10 PM December 26, 2020

Those wishing to access Market Place in Wymondham will be affected by road resurfacing works on Fairland Street and Fairland Hill in January. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

Back-to-back works projects on the same stretch of road will see delays and road closures for up to nine days, affecting those trying to access Market Street in Wymondham.

A diversion will be in place in the town from January 5-13, while two planned projects area carried out in Fairland Street and Fairland Hill.

It begins on January 5 when UK Power Networks engineers are due to begin work to install a new source of electricity supply to a private property in Fairland Street.

That job is expected to be completed by January 8, while a temporary walkway for pedestrians will be in place in the meantime.

Then, from January 9-13, essential resurfacing work will take place on both Fairland Street and Fairland Hill, with the current roads "in very poor condition".

The resurfacing work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's community and environmental services department and their contractors, and is expected to cost around £95,000.

Both streets will be closed to all through traffic while the resurfacing work is carried out, while on-street parking will also be suspended.

Access to businesses and homes will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time.

Meanwhile, a signed diversion route will be in place for anyone wishing to access Market Street by car from the B1172 London Road.

Instead of turning left onto Fairland Street, drivers can continue along Avenue Road before turning left onto Elm Terrace. The one-way system on Bridewell Street will be reversed for the duration of the resurfacing works, meaning cars will be able to access Market Place that way.

Joe Mooney, county councillor for Wymondham, said: "The current road surface in Fairland Street and Fairland Hill is in a poor condition and there is therefore an urgent need for them to be resurfaced.

"I recognise that road closures cause great inconvenience to road users. However, I believe that the proposed works will provide maximum gain for short term pain.

"A diversion will be in place and I very much hope that this will help to minimise any disruption."

Timings of the works are subject to change, depending on weather conditions and the availability of materials.