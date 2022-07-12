Michael Bublé fans complain of traffic 'chaos' at Blickling

While there was resounding praise for Michael Bublé's long-awaited performance at the Blickling Estate, for many it was blighted by traffic issues.

The Canadian singer performed at the National Trust-run estate on Monday night to thousands of fans, after it was rescheduled twice due to Covid, but there were long delays getting in and out.

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

However, promoters AEG Presents said they have not received any complaints and that the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Claire Woods, from Coltishall, left her house at 6.30pm but ended up missing the first two songs of Bublé's set, which started at around 8.30pm.

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

She was sent on a diversion which went towards Itteringham and it took her more than an hour to park up.

The issue is thought to have been added to by a caravan stuck on the diversion route.

She said: "It was horrendous and I was horrified that they were sending everyone on a needless detour.

"I ended up leaving before the end of the concert and got out within five to ten minutes."

Lynn Holdsworth, from Ipswich, had got there early so was fine getting in, but it took her three hours to get home.

She said: "We waited about an hour in the car park without moving and there were four or five queues of traffic verging at one point.

Crowds enjoying Michael Buble's concert at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

"The concert was fantastic and he is such an entertainer, but we will never go to a gig there again as it was complete chaos."

Angela Ireland, from Wroxham, spent more than an hour-and-a-half getting out of the car park.

She said: "He was absolutely superb and Blickling is great as a venue once you get in, with a good atmosphere and you can see the stage even if at the back.

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

"But the traffic management was complete and utter chaos and I don't think I will ever go back to Blickling for concerts."

In the weeks leading up to the gig there had also been criticism over the decision not to allow chairs or picnics.

AEG Presents said they would not be giving a statement.