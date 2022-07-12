News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
All the pictures as Michael Bublé wows crowd at Blickling Estate

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:04 AM July 12, 2022
Updated: 10:25 AM July 12, 2022
Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Michael Bublé treated fans to a concert jam-packed with hits and even Elvis Presley covers as he finally performed at the Blickling Estate.

The Canadian singer had initially been scheduled to perform at the National Trust-run estate in 2020, but the concert was postponed twice due to Covid.

Crowds enjoying Michael Buble's concert at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Bublé took to the stage on Monday night in front of thousands of fans, with a Mariachi band also there. 

He was in Norfolk on his An Evening with Michael Bublé tour and performed songs including Feeling Good and Always on My Mind.

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

He was the second and final music act to perform at Blickling this summer as fellow Canadian Bryan Adams was there on Friday on his So Happy It Hurts UK tour.

At present, no 2023 concerts have been announced for Blickling. 

Crowds enjoying Michael Buble's concert at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Michael Buble's concert at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Michael Buble's concert at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Michael Buble's concert at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Michael Buble's concert at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Michael Buble's concert at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Michael Buble's concert at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Michael Buble performing at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Michael Buble's concert at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Michael Buble's concert at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Michael Buble's concert at Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

