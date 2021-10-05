Police warning after spate of weather-related incidents

Published: 8:44 AM October 5, 2021

Police have warned motorists to "drive to the conditions" due to heavy rain. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Heavy rain has swept the region and caused travel disruption for motorists this morning.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team confirmed at 7.58am that there had been five weather related incidents since 7am.

The team tweeted: "Drive to the conditions not the speed limit.

"Lots of standing water in places. Be careful out there people."

The Met Office currently has a weather warning in place which affects parts of west Norfolk.

As a result of spray on the roads, slow moving traffic is to be expected across the county and roads could be flooded due to heavy downpours.

Travellers should also be warned that bus and train services could be impacted with journey times taking longer.