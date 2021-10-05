Police warning after spate of weather-related incidents
Published: 8:44 AM October 5, 2021
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Heavy rain has swept the region and caused travel disruption for motorists this morning.
The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team confirmed at 7.58am that there had been five weather related incidents since 7am.
The team tweeted: "Drive to the conditions not the speed limit.
"Lots of standing water in places. Be careful out there people."
The Met Office currently has a weather warning in place which affects parts of west Norfolk.
As a result of spray on the roads, slow moving traffic is to be expected across the county and roads could be flooded due to heavy downpours.
Travellers should also be warned that bus and train services could be impacted with journey times taking longer.
Most Read
- 1 Eight people rescued from sinking boat on River Bure
- 2 Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in
- 3 Injured horse rider airlifted to hospital
- 4 Council's search for dead dog in south Norfolk lay-by continues
- 5 Summer returns as Norfolk set to be hotter than Turkey this week
- 6 Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord
- 7 Norfolk morning traffic: Delays in Norwich and on A47
- 8 Dead dog found in South Norfolk lay-by
- 9 North Norfolk hotels dominate in latest Good Hotel Guide
- 10 Homes bid approved despite objection in 'strongest possible terms'