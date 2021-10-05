Met Office warns of flooding as rain lashes county
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
The Met Office has warned of flooding in England today that could affect parts of Norfolk.
It comes following a yellow weather warning for parts of west Norfolk.
An area including King's Lynn, Downham Market, Wells-next-the-Sea and Hunstanton will be particularly affected by the bad weather on Tuesday, the forecaster says.
The forecaster has warned that the heavy and persistent rain could cause homes and businesses to flood.
Bus and train services could be affected with journey times taking longer.
Spray and flooding on roads could also extend journey times.
You may also want to watch:
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team have issued a reminder to drive to the conditions, not the speed limit.
There have been reports of large pools of standing water on the A47 into Norwich-bound from Dereham.
A tree has also fallen on the A140, near Hainford due to heavy winds.
Most Read
- 1 Eight people rescued from sinking boat on River Bure
- 2 Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in
- 3 Injured horse rider airlifted to hospital
- 4 Dead dog found in South Norfolk lay-by
- 5 Summer returns as Norfolk set to be hotter than Turkey this week
- 6 Council's search for dead dog in south Norfolk lay-by continues
- 7 Norfolk morning traffic: Delays in Norwich and on A47
- 8 North Norfolk hotels dominate in latest Good Hotel Guide
- 9 Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord
- 10 School children Covid rates soar to record high with one in 20 infected