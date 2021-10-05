Met Office warns of flooding as rain lashes county

Published: 7:54 AM October 5, 2021 Updated: 8:13 AM October 5, 2021

Rain has arrived in Norfolk following a yellow weather warning from the Met Office. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Met Office has warned of flooding in England today that could affect parts of Norfolk.

It comes following a yellow weather warning for parts of west Norfolk.

An area including King's Lynn, Downham Market, Wells-next-the-Sea and Hunstanton will be particularly affected by the bad weather on Tuesday, the forecaster says.

Yellow weather warning for parts of west Norfolk - Credit: Met Office

The forecaster has warned that the heavy and persistent rain could cause homes and businesses to flood.

Bus and train services could be affected with journey times taking longer.

Spray and flooding on roads could also extend journey times.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team have issued a reminder to drive to the conditions, not the speed limit.

5 🌧 related incidents already and only been in since 7am



Drive to the conditions not the speed limit.



Lots of standing water in places. Be careful out there people#drivetoarrive #a14 #a12 #pc1981 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) October 5, 2021

There have been reports of large pools of standing water on the A47 into Norwich-bound from Dereham.

A tree has also fallen on the A140, near Hainford due to heavy winds.



