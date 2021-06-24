News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hardwick roundabout at King's Lynn blocked after crash

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:18 AM June 24, 2021   
Traffic lights have failed on the Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn. Picture Matthew Usher.

An accident has taken place on the Hardwick Roundabout - Credit: Matthew Usher

There has been further chaos on Norfolk roads this morning after reports of a bad accident at a busy roundabout near King's Lynn. 

The Hardwick Roundabout is blocked after an accident on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way. 

Traffic is said to be coping well according to AA Roadwatch. 

Police and ambulance services are on the scene. 

It comes after a car rolled over on Wootton Road near the Tesco petrol station. 

Elsewhere in the county, a lorry has overturned on the Thickthorn Roundabout near Norwich, and a car has collided with a bus at New Costessey.



