People rescued after car rolls over near King's Lynn

Published: 8:47 AM June 24, 2021

A car rolled over near King's Lynn. - Credit: Archant

A car has rolled over on a key route into King's Lynn during rush hour this morning.

Emergency services have been called to Wootton Road near the Tesco petrol station.

Fire crews from King's Lynn and Massingham were called at 7.46am to release the vehicle occupants.

Traffic has been moving slowly in both directions with the road still blocked at 8.20am.

This story will be kept updated.