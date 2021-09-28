Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Drivers were today facing more queues and some petrol stations having no fuel as the crisis reached day five.
There are, once again, queues around the region as people try to buy fuel, including at Thickthorn roundabout, on Plumstead Road East, in Norwich, on Wells Road, in Fakenham, on Acle New Road, in Runham, and on Earlham Road in Norwich.
Amongst those who, as of Tuesday morning, had no petrol, were Tesco at Harford Bridge, Jet on Rose Lane in Norwich, and Sainsburys at Hardwick roundabout in King's Lynn.
Nationally, the army has been put on standby, with up to 150 tanker drivers preparing to deliver to the country's forecourts.
The Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, has also said that panic buying is beginning to ease, with more types of fuel available.
Motoring group the RAC has said that the price of unleaded petrol has risen by a penny since Friday, an eight-year high.
More locally, Dereham Town Football Club has cancelled their game tonight, which puts into question if other football games and events will be cancelled should the crisis continue.
Charles Sanders, co-owner of Sanders Coaches, said that the companies bus services are running late everywhere due to queues.
First buses said the same, that, though they don't have a shortage of fuel, staff are unable to get to work and queues are delaying services.
