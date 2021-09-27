'People aren't thinking of others' - Fuel queues impacting Norfolk buses
- Credit: Archant
Queues for fuel and drivers struggling to get into work is impacting Norfolk's bus operators - though all have said their supplies are not a problem.
Family-run firm Sanders Coaches has plenty of fuel reserves to ensure its buses will keep running. However, it is finding staff are struggling to get to work, and queueing traffic outside petrol stations is causing difficulties for buses travelling around the region.
Charles Sanders, 63, who co-owns Sanders Coaches with his brother Paul, said: "Our services are running late everywhere, we're having to divert services because of queues obstructing traffic.
"Some people may not be able to get on their journeys due to congestion, and a number of our staff are struggling to get to work due to a lack of fuel. We're managing the situation on a day-to-day basis and hope problems ease."
First Bus said its services are not affected by fuel shortages as it receives its supply direct. But the congestion on Norfolk's roads is impacting buses due to petrol station traffic blocking access to bus stops.
You may also want to watch:
Konectbus said it is not experiencing any issues to its service. Managing director Jeremy Cooper said: "We have been working with our fuel suppliers and are confident that we will maintain a full service.
"We have found that many motorists have realised that using the bus is a viable alternative to the car, that also enables them to take a positive step for the climate emergency."
Most Read
- 1 Village FINALLY gets a sign after 1,000-year wait
- 2 Heavy rain and gusty winds to hit Norfolk
- 3 Norfolk man wins electric motorcycle worth £12,000
- 4 All you need to know ahead of PrimEvil 2021
- 5 Man took sword and axe to confront ex-wife's new partner
- 6 'People aren't thinking of others' - Fuel queues impacting Norfolk buses
- 7 Lee Payne: I don't know if Norwich City can break this yo-yo cycle
- 8 Water leak outside disabled man's home not fixed for three weeks
- 9 Shortage of Christmas turkeys is inevitable, warns poultry farmer
- 10 Norfolk boxer turns pro after winning fight against bullies
Mr Sanders said he was more concerned about the impact on key workers.
"People aren't thinking of others," he said. "I saw one chap at a garage fill his car up with £2.47 of fuel. People are desperate and are filling up at every opportunity even though they have a near-full tank.
"What's going to happen if the emergency services can't get petrol? What about the carers who visit people's homes in rural villages, and need their car to access them. Nobody is caring about them."
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.