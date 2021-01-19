'Stay indoors' warning amid flooding fears for Norfolk roads

Published: 6:03 PM January 19, 2021

The "perfect storm" of further rain on already saturated ground, cold temperatures and windy weather has prompted a plea for people to stay indoors amid flooding fears.

With a yellow weather warning in place for Wednesday and Thursday, people have been urged to only travel if absolutely necessary.

Superintendent Dave Buckley, Norfolk’s county policing commander, said: "With fields already water-logged, there is the possibility of back roads flooding, with areas becoming difficult or even impossible to pass

"For the safety of everyone; our communities and our emergency services, already stretched with the demands of the coronavirus pandemic, we’d ask people to avoid travelling over the next few days wherever possible.

"Any journey we make under current lockdown rules should be for an essential purpose, such as food shopping or caring for a vulnerable friend or relative.

"With these weather warnings, we would ask people to give extra thought before leaving home and ask yourself ‘can my journey wait’?”

Officers at Norfolk County Council have warned, while they will do their best to deal with flooding, they will need to prioritise homes which are affected.

Nine flood warnings are in place in parts of Norfolk as the UK braces itself for Storm Christoph.

And Karl Rands, highways services manager at Norfolk County Council, said forecast rain, cold temperatures and wind was creating "the perfect storm" at a time when the ground was already saturated after floods and snow.

Scott Norman, assistant chief fire officer for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We remain ready to respond to flooding incidents where there is a risk to life or property.

"We would urge people not to leave their homes unless for essential reasons."

And Mr Rands said: "I'd like to reassure people that we are out there and the area teams have been working extremely hard.

"The same teams which go out gritting are the ones who are trying to deal with these issues and they deserve a great deal of credit."

Mr Rands urged people to report issues at www.norfolk.gov.uk/safety/floods/report-a-flood