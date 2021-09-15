Breaking
Driver dies in crash on A47
Police have confirmed that one person has died after a crash on the A47 this morning, September 15, near Blofield.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.05am after a driver crashed into the barrier.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after being seen by ambulance crews.
The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway between the Brundall roundabout and the Blofield slip road, which remains closed.
Police are asking any witnesses of either the crash or the manner of driving to come forward.
Those with information are being asked to contact Acle Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 28 of September 15, 2021.
