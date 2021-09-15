News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver dies in crash on A47

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:59 AM September 15, 2021    Updated: 11:23 AM September 15, 2021
A47 blofield

The A47 near Blofield, where the accident took place - Credit: Google

Police have confirmed that one person has died after a crash on the A47 this morning, September 15, near Blofield.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.05am after a driver crashed into the barrier.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after being seen by ambulance crews.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway between the Brundall roundabout and the Blofield slip road, which remains closed.

Police are asking any witnesses of either the crash or the manner of driving to come forward.

Those with information are being asked to contact Acle Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 28 of September 15, 2021.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Norfolk Live
A47 News
Brundall News
Acle News

