A47 blocked by crash near Norwich

Published: 7:43 AM September 15, 2021 Updated: 8:20 AM September 15, 2021

The eastbound carriage of the A47 near Brundall has been blocked. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A crash has blocked traffic on the A47 this morning.

The collision happened between Brundall and Postwick, at Cucumber Lane (Broadland roundabout).

There are reports of the air ambulance having attended the scene.

The eastbound carriageway is currently blocked, with units from Broadland police on the scene.

The incident is causing heavy delays, reaching to Blofield on the A47.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Owing to a RTC on the #A47 between Brundall and Postwick, the eastbound carriageway is blocked at this time. Units from @BroadlandPolice and @NSRAPT are on scene, please avoid the area where possible. #NorfolkRoads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) September 15, 2021

First Buses have announced severe delays to their X1 service and will be diverting via Blofield.

⚠️SERVICE UPDATE - X1⚠️



There has been a road traffic accident at Brundal which will affect our X1 service.



We are currently assessing the situation, but please allow extra time to travel as there are likely to be delays to journeys. — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) September 15, 2021

