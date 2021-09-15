News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A47 blocked by crash near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:43 AM September 15, 2021    Updated: 8:20 AM September 15, 2021
Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash on the A47 at Hockering

The eastbound carriage of the A47 near Brundall has been blocked. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A crash has blocked traffic on the A47 this morning.

The collision happened between Brundall and Postwick, at Cucumber Lane (Broadland roundabout).

There are reports of the air ambulance having attended the scene.

The eastbound carriageway is currently blocked, with units from Broadland police on the scene.

The incident is causing heavy delays, reaching to Blofield on the A47.

You may also want to watch:

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.

First Buses have announced severe delays to their X1 service and will be diverting via Blofield.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'
  2. 2 Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home
  3. 3 Eyes to the skies: Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today
  1. 4 Flooding in west Norfolk with over an inch of water in homes
  2. 5 Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse's Norfolk Broads visit on air next week
  3. 6 Stark warning building trade at 'breaking point' over price hikes
  4. 7 'Like The Office' - Senior council officer criticised over crude awards do gags
  5. 8 Norfolk village named one of best in the UK
  6. 9 Family tribute to 'much loved' Norfolk woman killed in A47 crash
  7. 10 'Being driven inland' - Bus drivers can't afford coast, says company boss
Brundall News
A47 News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Caister on Sea High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: The 10 cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's supermarket at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'They have got no crinkly crisps' - shopper's frustration at shortages

Anthony Carroll

person
Two vans crashed on the A47 Acle Straight on Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Live

Stretch of A47 closes until October for repairs

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Mollie White and Eleanor Bray host the Cartwright 5K park run at Blickling Hall in memory of Aylsham

Mental Health | Gallery

'Phenomenal' turnout for memorial parkrun to remember popular teacher

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon