A47 blocked by crash near Norwich
Published: 7:43 AM September 15, 2021 Updated: 8:20 AM September 15, 2021
A crash has blocked traffic on the A47 this morning.
The collision happened between Brundall and Postwick, at Cucumber Lane (Broadland roundabout).
There are reports of the air ambulance having attended the scene.
The eastbound carriageway is currently blocked, with units from Broadland police on the scene.
The incident is causing heavy delays, reaching to Blofield on the A47.
Police are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.
First Buses have announced severe delays to their X1 service and will be diverting via Blofield.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
