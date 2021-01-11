News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drivers urged to follow signs amid roadworks confusion

Daniel Moxon

Published: 12:19 PM January 11, 2021   
Bridewell Street was reversed while resurfacing works were carried out in Fairland Street and Fairland Hill in Wymondham.

Drivers have been urged to follow road signs while essential roadworks are carried out to ensure that the diversion put in place to avoid them is effective.

Fairland Street and Fairland Hill in Wymondham are currently being resurfaced, with a diversion in place for those who want to access Market Street by car while the project is completed.

That diversion takes people along Avenue Road, where two-way temporary traffic lights are in place, before turning left onto Elm Terrace and then onto Bridewell Street, where the one-way system has been reversed.

The one-way system on Bridewell Street in Wymondham was reversed while road resurfacing works were carried out in Fairland Street and Fairland Hill.

However, unhappy residents used social media over the weekend to voice their disappointment as some road users had been ignoring signage and travelling along Bridewell Street in the usual direction.

Joe Mooney, county councillor for Wymondham, said: "I am delighted to see the work to resurface Fairland Street and Fairland Hill has started on schedule. I am confident that once completed road users will like the overall result.

The one-way system on Bridewell Street in Wymondham was reversed while road resurfacing works were carried out in Fairland Street and Fairland Hill.

"In the meantime, I would urge everyone to follow the diversions in place."

Disruption in the town centre began earlier this month, when UK Power Networks engineers moved in to install gas and electricity supply to private properties off Fairland Street.

It was arranged to coincide with the planned resurfacing works on Fairland Street and Fairland Hill, so that both jobs could be completed with minimal disruption to the town.

Road resurfacing works in Fairland Street and Fairland Hill in Wymondham were in full swing on Monday morning.

The road closure was originally due to be in place for nine consecutive days, from January 5-13, but gas works by utility firm Cadent had to be rearranged.

The resurfacing work began on Sunday and was due to be completed by the end of the day on Monday, with both roads closed off to all through traffic and on-street parking suspended for the duration.

The one-way system on Bridewell Street in Wymondham was reversed while road resurfacing works were carried out in Fairland Street and Fairland Hill.

It was warned that weather and the availability of materials could affect this, thought work was progressing well on Monday morning in cold but sunny conditions.

It was expected to cost around £95,000, and Mr Mooney said the works would "provide maximum gain for short term pain".

Road resurfacing works in Fairland Street and Fairland Hill in Wymondham were in full swing on Monday morning.

"The current road surface in Fairland Street and Fairland Hill is in a poor condition and there is therefore an urgent need for them to be resurfaced," he added.

Road resurfacing works in Fairland Street and Fairland Hill in Wymondham were in full swing on Monday morning.

The one-way system on Bridewell Street in Wymondham was reversed while road resurfacing works were carried out in Fairland Street and Fairland Hill.

