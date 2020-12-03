Part of A47 closed in both directions after crash between pedestrian and lorry

Updated

Published: 6:52 AM December 3, 2020 Updated: 8:00 AM December 3, 2020

The A47 between Swaffham and Dereham has been shut in both directions. - Credit: Google

A section of the A47 was closed near Dereham due to a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

Police were called to the A47 following reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian at 1.36am on Thursday (December 3).

The crash happened near the Moorgate play area.

The male pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Both directions of the A47 between Swaffham A1065 junction and the Toftwood A1075 interchange were shut.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said the road reopened at 7.48am.

On Twitter, Konectbus said their services in the Dereham area are likely to face "significant delays" due to the accident.

For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 live traffic map.



