Man hit by lorry on A47 rushed to hospital with serious injuries
- Credit: Google
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a lorry on the A47.
The pedestrian was hit on the eastbound carriageway, close to the junction with the B1146 near Moorgate play area, in the early hours of this morning.
Police were called to the scene at 1.30am.
The man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries to his leg and pelvis.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said the road reopened at 7.48am.
On Twitter, Konectbus said their services in the Dereham area are likely to face "significant delays" due to the accident.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, seen the movements of the pedestrian or the manner of driving of the lorry prior to the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage.
Most Read
- 1 Part of A47 closed after crash between pedestrian and lorry
- 2 Talented 24-year-old opens new bakery in village
- 3 Never mind Santa's sleigh... how about a Christmas combine harvester?
- 4 Dead sperm whale washes up on Norfolk coast
- 5 'It feels like Christmas': Shoppers return to city as lockdown lifts
- 6 I don't watch Strictly but I'm in love with 'beacon of hope' Bill Bailey
- 7 Police search after reports of camouflaged man 'with weapon' in woods
- 8 What you can (and can't) do as Norfolk enters Tier 2 restrictions
- 9 'False start' for restaurants as some stay closed after lockdown
- 10 North Norfolk care home put into special measures
Anyone with information should contact PC James Lister by emailing james.lister@norfolk.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting reference number NC-03122020-16.
For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 live traffic map