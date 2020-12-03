Man hit by lorry on A47 rushed to hospital with serious injuries

Published: 10:37 AM December 3, 2020

The A47 between Swaffham and Dereham has been shut in both directions. - Credit: Google

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a lorry on the A47.

The pedestrian was hit on the eastbound carriageway, close to the junction with the B1146 near Moorgate play area, in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to the scene at 1.30am.

The man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries to his leg and pelvis.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said the road reopened at 7.48am.

On Twitter, Konectbus said their services in the Dereham area are likely to face "significant delays" due to the accident.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, seen the movements of the pedestrian or the manner of driving of the lorry prior to the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC James Lister by emailing james.lister@norfolk.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting reference number NC-03122020-16.

