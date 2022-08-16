Road closure information announced for Cromer Carnival Day
- Credit: Archant
Road closure information for when a carnival takes place in a north Norfolk town has been announced.
The Cromer Carnival Day will take place on Wednesday (August 17), with plenty of entertainment on offer throughout the day.
It is part of the town's carnival week which started on Saturday (August 13) around the town centre, with the main action happening on the Carnival Field in Runton Road and the Pier Forecourt.
On Wednesday, the town centre area will be closed from 6.30pm until 9.30pm for the carnival parade.
Motorbikes and trikes go first in the parade, followed by everyone else at 7pm.
This will be followed by live music from rock band Drop the Clutch on the Carnival Field at 8.30pm.
The closures are at A148 Holt Road, Beach Road, A149 Church Road, Overstrand Road and the A149 Cromer Road in East Runton by Jonas's Field, which will be open for parking.
There is also a temporary one-way on Hall Road allowing exit from the town only during and after this time.
Most Read
- 1 Fire crews to remain at scene of nature reserve blaze overnight
- 2 This is when thunderstorms will hit Norfolk this week
- 3 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in UK
- 4 Product sold at Tesco recalled due to risk of disease-causing bacteria
- 5 'Help yourself' - farmer gives away tonnes of onions damaged by heatwave
- 6 Norfolk pub named one of the UK's best eateries with a view
- 7 Where you will be able to see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this week
- 8 Brother and sister found dead in home were grieving beloved father
- 9 Police catch over 20 drivers speeding in 45 minutes near fatal crash site
- 10 Holidaymakers face further severe TUI delays from Norwich
During this time, all internal roads are closed except for emergency service access.
Access for hawkers and traders is also not allowed during the closures.
The Cromer Carnival Week will end on Friday (August 19).