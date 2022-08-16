Road closure information announced for Cromer Carnival Day

The Cromer Carnival Day will take place on Wednesday (August 17) - Credit: Archant

Road closure information for when a carnival takes place in a north Norfolk town has been announced.

The Cromer Carnival Day will take place on Wednesday (August 17), with plenty of entertainment on offer throughout the day.

It is part of the town's carnival week which started on Saturday (August 13) around the town centre, with the main action happening on the Carnival Field in Runton Road and the Pier Forecourt.

On Wednesday, the town centre area will be closed from 6.30pm until 9.30pm for the carnival parade.

There is plenty of entertainment, including jousting, at Cromer Carnival Week - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Motorbikes and trikes go first in the parade, followed by everyone else at 7pm.

This will be followed by live music from rock band Drop the Clutch on the Carnival Field at 8.30pm.

The closures are at A148 Holt Road, Beach Road, A149 Church Road, Overstrand Road and the A149 Cromer Road in East Runton by Jonas's Field, which will be open for parking.

A previous Cromer Carnival Day parade - Credit: Archant

There is also a temporary one-way on Hall Road allowing exit from the town only during and after this time.

During this time, all internal roads are closed except for emergency service access.

Access for hawkers and traders is also not allowed during the closures.

The Cromer Carnival Week will end on Friday (August 19).