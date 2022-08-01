On Carnival Day at Cromer Carnival there will be a Red Arrows display. - Credit: Archant

From a Red Arrows display to the colourful parade, here is all you need to know ahead of Cromer Carnival Week 2022.

What are the dates and timings for Cromer Carnival Week?

Cromer Carnival Week runs from Saturday, August 13, until Friday, August 19, with the full schedule and timings on the Cromer Carnival website.

While this is the main week, it follows a fortnight of children's activities and a fashion show on Friday, August 12.

There is lots to look forward to at Cromer Carnival 2022. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

What is the location?

Cromer Carnival Week takes place around the town centre, with the main action centred on the Carnival Field in Runton Road (NR27 9AU) and the Pier Forecourt.

There will be medieval jousting and a Viking battle at Cromer Carnival. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

When is Carnival Day and when can I see the Red Arrows?

Carnival Day is on Wednesday, August 17, and will take place at the Carnival Field from 10am until 4.15pm.

There will be events throughout the day, including medieval jousting and a Viking battle, a dog and duck display and the Bolddog Lings FMX Team on their motorbikes.

Make sure to have your eyes to the skies at 12.30pm for the Red Arrows display.

The carnivals attracts thousands of people to the town. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

When is the Cromer Carnival parade and what is the route?

The parade also takes place on Carnival Day on the evening of Wednesday, August 17.

Those taking part will assemble at Runton Road Car Park from 5.15pm, with the judging of the floats and fancy dress at 5.45pm.

Motorbikes and trikes go first in the parade, followed by everyone else at 7pm.

It will travel through the town via Runton Road, Prince of Wales Road, Hamilton Road, Church Street, Mount Street, Louden Road, West Street, Beach Road - returning to Runton Road Car Park.

This will be followed by live music from rock band Drop the Clutch on the Carnival Field at 8.30pm.

A percentage of all bucket takings will be donated to the Friends of Cromer Hospital for the new Chemotherapy unit.

There will be fairground rides at Cromer Carnival. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

What else is going on during the week?

There are loads of events to look forward to throughout the week, with most free, and the full programme is on the Cromer Carnival website.

New for 2022 is the Farmers' Market from 9am until 3pm on Monday, August 15, on the Carnival Field with lots of delicious local produce.

Fireworks at the Cromer Carnival. Pictures: Ally McGilvray - Credit: Archant

When will the fireworks display take place?

There will be a party on Evington Lawns from 2pm on Thursday, August 18, with entertainment and stalls.

The torchlight parade starts at The Meadow, just off the Pitch and Putt course, at 7pm and LED torches will be for sale for £2.50.

The Carnival Field then opens at 6pm with free entry, but there will be buckets with donations encouraged.

The fireworks display takes place at approximately 9.15pm, with the Counterfeit Brits performing in a marquee from 8.15pm.

Where can I park?

There are plenty of car parks in the town centre and you can see a map on the North Norfolk District Council website.

On Carnival Day, cars parked in the Runton Road Car Park after 6.30pm will not be able to leave the car park until approximately 9.30pm.