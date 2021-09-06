Objection to plans to renew calls for full A47 dualling

Published: 3:01 PM September 6, 2021

A renewed fight to see the A47 fully dualled was not received well by the Green group at County Hall.

On Monday, Norfolk County Council's Conservative controlled cabinet agreed to reignite the campaign to get the road fully dualled, amid frustration at the slow pace of work in getting existing improvement schemes done.

But Green county councillor Jamie Osborn said: "Carbon emissions from transport in Norfolk have been rising over the last decade due to the county council’s obsession with making Norfolk a 'car county'.

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor. - Credit: Jamie Osborn





"The county council has claimed that it is aiming to make all sectors carbon neutral by 2030, but the new Local Transport Plan will take the county in the wrong direction by rushing through new road-building projects.

"New or expanded roads always mean more cars and more cars always mean an increase in emissions.

"The council seems to be in denial about that fact. By pushing through more road-building projects such as dualling the A47, the Norwich Western Link and others, they are ignoring the climate emergency and wasting money on infrastructure that will only mean more traffic."

And Labour county councillor Terry Jermy mused: "If only NCC Tories campaigned with the same vigour for adult social care and children's services funding as they do for roads."